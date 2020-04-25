National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of TECK opened at $7.39 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $13,603,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

