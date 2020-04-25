Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TWOU. Barrington Research upgraded 2U from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.52. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in 2U by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in 2U by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

