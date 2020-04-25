New Hope (ASX:NHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.40. New Hope shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,652,257 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. New Hope’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About New Hope (ASX:NHC)

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

