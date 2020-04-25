New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.93

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as low as $1.45. New Peoples Bankshares shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

About New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP)

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

