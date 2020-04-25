New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to announce $153.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.97 million to $157.60 million. New Relic reported sales of $132.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $593.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.82 million to $597.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $673.08 million, with estimates ranging from $636.92 million to $700.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.39.

NYSE NEWR opened at $51.76 on Friday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 1.07.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,670 shares of company stock worth $3,634,020. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $17,844,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth $54,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

