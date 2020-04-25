Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Stake Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Nordic American Tanker worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NAT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 64,422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,465 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NAT opened at $5.85 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.97 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

