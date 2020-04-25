Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Trading Up 46.9%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI) shares were up 46.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.94, approximately 106,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 23,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 514.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.1313684 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

