Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee Sells 918 Shares

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $32,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139 shares in the company, valued at $215,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ODC opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

