Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of ONB opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after acquiring an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after acquiring an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,040,000 after acquiring an additional 303,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after acquiring an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

