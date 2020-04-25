Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solaredge Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities cut Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

SEDG stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5,730.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,001,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 832,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 235,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 26,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $2,469,632.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,299. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,360 shares in the company, valued at $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,638 shares of company stock worth $9,236,184 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.