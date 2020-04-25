Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXN. Loop Capital lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock valued at $62,101,527 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.