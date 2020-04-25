Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Trading Up 30%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s share price rose 30% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 268,681 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 107,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

About Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

