Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$93,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,252,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,881,510.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Thursday, April 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$152,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00.

On Friday, February 28th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.67 and a twelve month high of C$4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.