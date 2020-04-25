Pact Group (ASX:PGH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.89. Pact Group shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 450,914 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $626.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.36.

Pact Group Company Profile (ASX:PGH)

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pact Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pact Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.