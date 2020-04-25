Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMRA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $16.02 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

In other news, Director Barbara Dalton acquired 312,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,843,750.00. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix acquired 187,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

