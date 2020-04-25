PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.67

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $6.00. PCCW shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 1,012 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87.

Get PCCW alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

About PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.