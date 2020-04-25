PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Focused Investors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 785,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 4.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $94,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

