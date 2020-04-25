PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $138,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

