PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.