PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $13,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

