Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.81

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.81 and traded as low as $5.50. Petards Group shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 545,147 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

