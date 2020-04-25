Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $14.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,593.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Lucey purchased 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

