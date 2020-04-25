Pi Financial Analysts Give Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) a C$1.20 Price Target

Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price target on Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GGD stock opened at C$0.75 on Wednesday. Gogold Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
About Gogold Resources
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.
