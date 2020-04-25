Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.05

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as low as $8.55. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 98,600 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 629,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44,296 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

