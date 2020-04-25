Piper Sandler Comments on Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

