Piper Sandler Comments on Kontoor Brands’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of KTB opened at $19.58 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 544,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $19,493,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

