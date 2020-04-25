Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2020 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

CB stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 82.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

