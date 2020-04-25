Piper Sandler Weighs in on e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

ELF opened at $10.67 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $109,182.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock worth $1,559,061. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.