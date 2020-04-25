Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.76

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and traded as high as $8.23. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 112,031 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Pizza Pizza Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.17.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.19%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

