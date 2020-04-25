Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.42

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $5.44. Plant Health Care shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 604,408 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

