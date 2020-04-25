Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.23. Prada shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Prada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

