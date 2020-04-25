Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.6% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 66,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 131,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,033,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $244,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,988,193 shares of company stock worth $482,520,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

