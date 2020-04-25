ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Up 2.5%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.66 and last traded at $64.07, 2,116,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 44,999,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

