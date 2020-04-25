Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) Issued By Wedbush

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casper Sleep in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPR opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $126.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

