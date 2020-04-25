Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Issued By Oppenheimer

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NYSE:CIT opened at $17.38 on Friday. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CIT Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

