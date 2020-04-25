Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Issued By William Blair

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $703.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,143 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,670,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

