Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for The Coca-Cola Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Coca-Cola in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

