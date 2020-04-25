Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Cut by Boenning Scattergood

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amerisafe in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.94. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Amerisafe from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $59.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.82. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $73,913.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

