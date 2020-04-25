Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Cut by Analyst

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its stake in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

