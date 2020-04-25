Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lowered by Analyst

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of BOKF opened at $46.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.04. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

