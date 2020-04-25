Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

