Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lifted by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2020 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $17.84 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $844.57.

NYSE CMG opened at $882.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $685.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

