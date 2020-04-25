Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

NYSE:CMA opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $79.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Comerica by 11.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 355,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Comerica by 328.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

