Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Dover Corp Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

DOV stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Dover by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

