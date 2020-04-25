Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

ENPH stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.72. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPCB GGF Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,576,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,557,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

