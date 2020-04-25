Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Exponent, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Exponent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXPO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

