Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Cut by Analyst

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

FMC opened at $88.20 on Friday. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in FMC by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

