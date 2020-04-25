Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Cut by Oppenheimer

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn ($2.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NYSE HCA opened at $107.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.36 and a 200 day moving average of $129.64. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $435,961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,170,000 after acquiring an additional 82,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,563,000 after purchasing an additional 296,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,089,805.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

