Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Decreased by KeyCorp

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ FY2020 earnings at $5.95 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $184.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.59. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

