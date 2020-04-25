Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Boosted by Boenning Scattergood

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Tristate Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.72. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Bonvenuto purchased 2,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz purchased 15,000 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 35,264 shares of company stock valued at $600,216. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.